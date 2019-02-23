Southern hosts Career Palooza

RACINE — It was not your typical school day on Friday at Southern, but the lessons learned were just as valuable.

Students in grades 6-12 spent Friday taking part in the second annual Southern Career Palooza, an all day event designed to show the students future opportunities available to each of them.

Career Palooza brought a series of presenters in to the classrooms, with even more presenters in the gymnasium at the end of the day. Throughout the day the students went from classroom to classroom hearing from nearly two dozen different people from a range of backgrounds.

New this year was the station where students heard from recent Tornado Alumni. “The Career Paths of Former Tornadoes” station allowed for the presenters to tell students about their life after high school, what they wish they had known in high school to prepare them for the future and things that helped them to achieve their goals, among other things.

While the stations were for grades 6-12, the time in the gymnasium at the end of the day was for grades 9-12. By having everyone gathered in the gymnasium, students were able to continue discussions or have more in depth discussions with the presenters of their choice and explore even more opportunities.

Among those presenting were military recruiters, colleges and technical schools, the Meigs High School Career TechProgram, local unions, health care services and agencies, banks, law enforcement, ACENet and one of the businesses from the agency, and much more.

Theresa Lavender from OhioMeansJobs Meigs County explained that the event is something unique for the students to learn about the opportunities available. She thanked the school district and administration for allowing the students to be part of an event on this scale which takes a full school day.

In addition to learning about post-high school opportunities, students also have the opportunity to win a class ring from Herff Jones. In order to be entered in the drawing, students are required to write a one page essay about their personal experience with Career Palooza and their future career goals. Counselor Andrea Wiseman explained that this is a benefit to both the students and the organizing committee as it will give detailed feedback which can help plan future events. Essays are due by March 1.

The event was sponsored by Southern Local Schools, Farmers Bank, Coplin Health Systems, Herff Jones, and OhioMeansJobs Meigs County, and organized by the committee which includes school counselors Andrea Wiseman and Russ Fields, teacher Jenna Meeks, Principal Daniel Otto, OhioMeansJobs representatives Theresa Lavender and Michelle Bueno, Brooke Pauley from the Family and Children First Council and Brian Howard from the Athens-Meigs ESC.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

