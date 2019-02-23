Special election to be held for school levy

POMEROY — One precinct in Meigs County will be holding a special election in May.

Voters in Columbia Precinct will go to the polls on May 7 to vote on a proposed income tax levy for Alexander Local Schools.

The levy proposed calls for a one percent income tax on earned income of individuals residing the school district. This includes residents in a portion of Meigs, Athens and Vinton counties.

The proposed income tax would be for a period of five years beginning Jan. 1, 2020 for the current expenses of the district.

The registration deadline to vote in the May 7 election is April 8. The Board of Elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 8 to allow for extended registration hours.

Early voting will begin on April 9 and continue until May 6 as follows:

April 9-12 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 15-19 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 22-26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 29-May 3 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 4 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday)

May 5 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

May 6 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Monday before Election)

No other precincts in the county will hold elections on May 7.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

