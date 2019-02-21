Holzer ‘Goes Red’

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System pumped up ladies at its Go Red Women’s Heart Celebration at the Colony Club, Thursday evening, as part of February recognition of American Heart Month.

Holzer’s Director of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services Lori Cremeans welcomed visitors. Holzer’s Dr. Robert Bradley, specializing in interventional cardiology, served as the evening’s featured physician and guest personality Katie Wilson served as the fashion show emcee.

Cremeans ended the event with a brief question and answer session as well as closing remarks on heart health.

Doctors recommend for teenagers to visit their physicians routinely for checkups and start healthy eating habits, limiting fast food, sugar, salts and soda. Staying active promotes positive habits to be carried later in life and, as always, doctors recommend no smoking, vaping or illegal substance use. Exercising 30 minutes a day can promote good heart health as well as drinking plenty of water. Getting enough sleep, a sometimes overlooked part of health, is also encouraged.

For those 19 to 35, doctors recommend having a lean boxy mass index, moderating alcohol consumption and also avoiding smoking and keeping up regular exercise. One should weigh oneself often. It’s easier to get rid of three to five pounds than it is 20 and keeping a constant eye on weight can prevent problems farther down the road.

Cooking one’s own meals can often also save money as well as added calories from eating out. Avoiding excessive sugar can prevent heart issues and diabetes.

Physicians encourage individuals 36 and up to remember that starting good health habits does not solely have to happen while young. They can begin at any point in life. A balance between home and work life is important as increased stress levels bring higher risk for heart disease. Learning how to manage stressors especially helps.

Doctors recommend taking it easy on the coffee and knowing your “numbers” and health statistics to be aware of where one’s body may be headed in the future.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Model Nicole displays a red gown as part of the Women’s Heart Celebration fashion show in Colony Club. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_DSC_0080.jpg Model Nicole displays a red gown as part of the Women’s Heart Celebration fashion show in Colony Club. Dean Wright | OVP

Holds Women’s Heart Celebration