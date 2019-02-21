Commissioner applicant interviews completed

POMEROY — The announcement of who will be Meigs County’s newest commissioner is expected to be made next Friday.

Commissioners Randy Smith and Tim Ihle, along with Prosecutor James K. Stanley interviewed all 21 of the applicants for the vacancy left by the resignation of Mike Bartrum. Interviews were conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.

Applicants (in no particular order) include: Duane Weber, Shannon Miller, Jeff Vogt, Scott Wolfe, Danny Davis, Tony Carnahan, Clinton Stanley, Bryan Swann, Adam Will, Cole Durst, Paul Gerard, Carson Crow, Paul Briles, James Will, Kimberly Dodd, Rhonda Cullums, Jenny Manuel, Duane Bruce Wolfe Jr., Gary Coleman, Andrea Neutzling, and Mick Davenport.

“We interviewed some absolutely amazing people from our community. Everyone had something to say that showed they would be fit for public service,” said Commissioner Smith.

Each of the applicants took part in a 10 minute interview and were asked a series of three questions.

The questions were as follows:

1. If someone approached you today and asked you “what does a county commissioner do?” How would you answer them?

2. Budget scenarios: If by the middle of the year the sheriff’s office budget was running at a $250,000 deficit due to prisoner housing, food and medical what ideas would you have to fix the situation? The applicants were told that state and federal funds, as well as grants were not an option for the fix.

3. Given that you would be filling an unexpired term through the end of 2020, would you intend to run for election?

“It is an incredibly difficult decision. Hardest decision in my six years. We have some very good passionate people putting in for this position,” said Smith of the decision on who to name as the next commissioner.

By law, the only qualifications are the person must be 18 years of age and registered voter in Meigs County.

With Bartrum’s resignation effective on Feb. 28, a special meeting has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1 when it is anticipated the new commissioner will be announced.

