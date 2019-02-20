High water impacts schools, roads

OHIO VALLEY — Heavy rainfall early on Wednesday brought overflowing streams and early dismissals for some area schools, with additional rain later in the day adding to the flooding risks.

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until Thursday morning for the entire region with flooding anticipated to continue along streams and creeks. A flood warning was also issued during a portion of the day on Wednesday for Southeastern Meigs County.

By mid-day on Wednesday multiple state routes, along with county and township roads were covered in flood water, leading both Meigs and Eastern Local Schools to dismiss students early Wednesday. As of deadline for this article schools were expected to be back in session on Thursday.

The Shade River near Chester was above flood stage by Wednesday afternoon as a result of the heavy rain. The National Weather Service does not issue projections for the Shade River, only current levels.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio River was on the rise, but not expected to reach flood stage in Meigs County.

The National Weather Service river projections show a crest at 32.3 feet at Belleville Lock on Friday. Flood stage at Belleville is 35 feet.

At Racine Lock, the crest is currently projected at 36.6 feet on Friday, well below the flood stage of 41 feet.

In Pomeroy, the crest is currently projected at 40.2 feet, below the flood stage of 46 feet.

Additional rain is expected Saturday, with additional precipitation next week as well. The potential impact of that precipitation on the Ohio River is not yet forecast.

High water covered State Route 143 just off State Route 7 on Wednesday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.21-High-Water-1_ne2019220143424709.jpg High water covered State Route 143 just off State Route 7 on Wednesday. Bradbury Road was flooded on Wednesday after heavy rains. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.21-High-Water-2_ne2019220143427162.jpg Bradbury Road was flooded on Wednesday after heavy rains. Water covered one lane of State Route 124 just off State Route 7 early Wednesday afternoon. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.21-High-Water-3_ne2019220143429487.jpg Water covered one lane of State Route 124 just off State Route 7 early Wednesday afternoon.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

