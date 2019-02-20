Conklin receives Earl L. Core Award

MORGANTOWN — Meigs County native Bobbie (White) Conklin was recently named one of two recipients of the Earl L. Core Award from the Morgantown (West Virginia) Chamber of Commerce.

The Earl L. Core Award is the Chamber’s most prestigious award given to an individual or individuals who display outstanding community service for a minimum of five years as a resident of Monongalia County. Vickie Trickett was also named as a recipient of the award.

Conklin and Trickett have worked as a team for 15 years for community involvement including as co-directors of Leadership Monongalia. Conklin is also on the Board of Directors for Leadership West Virginia and the leader of Cheat Lake Sailors 4-H Club. She is on the Monongalia Health System Board of Directors as the Quality and Compliance Committee Chair.

Conklin’s involvement in 4-H dates back to her youth in Meigs County where she was Meigs County Fair Queen. She has been a 4-H leader for 18 years.

Conklin, an Eastern graduate, is the daughter of Bob and Dove White of Coolville.

Information provided by Bobbie Conklin.