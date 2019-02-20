Hoagland introduces legislation to protect critical infrastructure

COLUMBUS — State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) recently re-introduced legislation which would help protect critical infrastructure in Ohio by enhancing penalties associated with certain types of wrongful acts that disrupt vital operations.

“We are beginning to see how critical infrastructure provides essential energy, communications and other vital services and products to the entire state,” said Senator Hoagland. “This legislation seeks to increase measures of protecting these facilities from wrongful acts that can cause serious harm.”

Senate Bill 33 prohibits criminal mischief, trespassing and aggravated criminal trespassing and would impose fines on organizations that are found to be complicit with these offenses.

In recent months there have been a number of reports of tampering with valves and controls at pipeline facilities that can create extremely dangerous situations.

Critical Infrastructure includes all of the following but is not limited to:

Electricity Generation, Transmission, and Generation

Gas Production, Transport, and Distribution

Oil, Oil Products, Production, Transportation, and Distribution

Telecommunication

Water Supply

Agricultural Resources, Food Production, & Distribution

Heating

Transportation Systems

Security Services

Senate Bill 33 is now receiving further consideration in the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.