No contest plea ends bear case

POMEROY — The case involving the alleged abuse of a bear through “bearbaiting” came to an end last week with a no contest plea to a single misdemeanor charge.

Clinton Bailey pleaded no contest last week to a charge of Dangerous Wild Animal Prohibitions, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Bailey, 47, of Long Bottom, was indicted in January 2018 on two counts of Animal Fighting, each misdemeanors of the fourth degree, three counts of Animal Fighting, each unclassified felonies, and nine counts of Dangerous Wild Animal Prohibitions, each misdemeanors of the first degree.

The remaining 15 charges against Bailey were dismissed in accordance with the plea agreement.

Bailey was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs in the case.

Ten others were charged in connection with the case. Many of those individuals have had their charges dismissed, with a pretrial in the lone open case scheduled to be held next week.

According to previous Sentinel reports, the Ohio Department of Agriculture Enforcement Division executed a search warrant in November 2017 at Bailey’s residence for alleged “bearbaiting”. Bearbaiting is defined under the animal fighting section of the Ohio Revised Code.