Scenes from Cabin Fever Fest 2019

Brent Patterson while performing at River Roasters Coffee Co. during this past weekend’s Cabin Fever Fest in downtown Pomeroy.

River Roasters Coffee Co. was a packed house this past weekend during Brent Patterson’s performance for Cabin Fever Fest.

Connor Stimmel performs at The Brickhouse Apothecary during Cabin Fever Fest on Saturday.

Levi Westfall performs at Bartee Photography during Cabin Fever Fest.

Moonbug performs at The Brickhouse Apothecary during Saturday’s Cabin Fever Fest in Pomeroy.

One little girl danced to music by Brent Patterson at River Roasters Coffee Co. on Saturday.

One little girl danced to music by Brent Patterson at River Roasters Coffee Co. on Saturday.

Chad Dodson performs at River Roasters Coffee Co. on Saturday during Cabin Fever Fest.