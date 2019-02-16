SARA Title III chemical reporting deadline is March 1

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Local Emergency Planning Committee in conjunction with the Meigs County EMA reminds Meigs County companies/facilities that the SARA Title III (Emergency Planning Community Right to Know Act) chemical inventory reporting deadline is approaching. The annual reports are due to the State Emergency Response Commission c/o Ohio EPA, the Meigs County LEPC and your jurisdictional fire department by March 1.

A filing fee is associated with the annual chemical inventory reporting and is to be submitted to the SERC only. Approximately 80 percent of the total fees generated under this program are redistributed back to the local LEPC for administrative costs and training of our first responders. These reports are required by Ohio Revised Code 3750 and financial penalties can be imposed, up to $10,000 per day, if you are required to file and do not.

The owner or operator of a company/ facility must submit a report when all the following conditions are met:

1. Facility is subject to the OSHA Hazard Communication Standard; and

2. Facility uses, produces, and/or stores a Hazardous Chemical and/or has an “Extremely Hazardous

Substances” above the listed Threshold Planning Quantity; and

3. The quantity of one of the Hazardous Chemicals and/or an “Extremely Hazardous Substance is in excess of the “Threshold Quantity.” For Hazardous Chemicals, the TQ is 10,000 pounds or more for any given day (Examples include, but are not limited to, gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, propane, toluene, etc.); For Extremely Hazardous Substances the TPQ is chemical specific for 359 listed chemicals and varies from 1 to 500 pounds. Examples include, but are not limited to, chlorine, ammonia, hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid, and sulfuric acid.

Complete information is available at http://epa.ohio.gov/Portals/27/serc/SERC_Manual.pdf. It is the responsibility of each business to know if they meet the above criteria for reporting. This information is vital in the emergency planning and response for Meigs County and all of its residents.

More information is available by contacting Meigs County LEPC at 740-992-4541.

Information from Meigs County LEPC and Meigs County EMA.