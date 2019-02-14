Bartrum attends final meeting as commissioner

POMEROY — Commissioner Mike Bartrum submitted his written resignation on Thursday during the weekly commissioner meeting, with the letter also to be submitted to the Board of Elections and Secretary of State.

The resignation becomes effective at the end of February. Bartrum was presented with a gift to commemorate his time as a commissioner and his service to the county.

Bartrum told those in attendance that he has appreciated his time as commissioner and working for Meigs County. He wished the best of luck to the remaining commissioners and to whomever fills his position on the board.

Commissioners Tim Ihle and Randy Smith both expressed their appreciation for Bartrum and his dedication to the county as a commissioner.

“I hope people know what you have done here. Meigs County is better because you served here,” said Smith of Bartrum.

Sheriff Keith Wood also attended the meeting, expressing his appreciation for Bartrum’s work with his office during his tenure as commissioner.

As for the process of filling the upcoming vacancy, Commissioners Smith and Ihle stated that interviews will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday for those who submitted letters of interest and wish to complete an interview.

There were 21 letters of interest submitted by the Wednesday deadline.

Applicants will complete a 10 minute timed interview in which they will each be asked the same three questions that pertain to the job of a Meigs County Commissioner. Questions are not being released until after the interviews are complete, as to not give anyone an unfair advantage.

The final decision on the appointment will be made by Commissioners Ihle and Smith, and Prosecutor James K. Stanley, in accordance with Ohio Revised Code.

In other business, the commissioner approved three resolutions as requested by Chris Shank, Director of Job and Family Services. Those resolutions included the hiring of Erica Circle as an eligibility referral specialist 2, an update to the agency’s credit card policy, and the appointment of Commissioners Smith as the Workforce Area 14 Chief Elected Official for Meigs County.

Commissioner Mike Bartrum, left, was presented a gift during Thursday’s meeting, his final meeting as Commissioner. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.15-Commissioners_ne2019214184356808.jpg Commissioner Mike Bartrum, left, was presented a gift during Thursday’s meeting, his final meeting as Commissioner. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Commissioners outline plans to fill vacancy