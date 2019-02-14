Hoagland named Chair of Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R–Medina) this week appointed State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) as Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Ohio is rich in its vast farmlands and abundant natural resources,” said Hoagland. “I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues in continuing our efforts to make the agricultural and natural resources industries more efficient while creating opportunities for our Ohio families.”

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee reviews legislation affecting agriculture, horticulture and animal care, as well as overseeing legislation dealing with all of Ohio’s natural resources, including oil and gas exploration. It provides legislative oversight for the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Department of Natural Resources and makes recommendations to the full Senate for the advice and consent of certain governor’s appointments.

In addition to the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Hoagland will also serve on the Senate Committees on Energy and Public Utilities; Local Government, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs; Government Oversight and Reform; Transportation, Commerce and Workforce as well as the Finance Subcommittee on General Government and Agency Review.