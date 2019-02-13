Two arrested in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — Two men were arrested over the weekend in Middleport on felony charges.

According to a news release from Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift, on Saturday, the Middleport Police Department arrested John Hill, 37, of Pomeroy on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Hill was arraigned on Monday in Meigs County Court with bond set at $100,000 with 10 percent permitted. Hill is currently being held in the Middleport Jail.

Also on Saturday, the Middleport Police Department arrested Michael Wyatt, 39, of Middleport on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Wyatt was arraigned on Monday with bond set at $25,000 with 10 percent permitted. Wyatt is also being housed in the Middleport Jail.

Information from the Middleport Police Department.

