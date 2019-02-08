30 indicted by grand jury

POMEROY — A Meigs County Grand Jury returned 33 indictments this week for case presented by Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

Of the 33 indictments, against 30 individuals, 21 were for drug offenses. Those indicted include the following:

Ronald Ash, 38, of Glouster, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Ash is alleged to have to have been in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a business in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Dwight Beaumont, 28, of Reedsville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Beaumont is alleged to have been in possession of 0.015 grams of methamphetamine during a crash investigation near Reedsville in which Beaumont was charged with and convicted of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence. At the time, Beaumont tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and marijuana metabolite. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Jimmy Bond, 25, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Bond is alleged to have been in possession of 0.057 grams of heroin during a disabled motor vehicle traffic encounter on State Route 248. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Ronald Campbell, 34, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Campbell is alleged to have been in possession of 23.58 grams of methamphetamine and 13 tablets of buprenorphine inside a motor vehicle parked in the roadway on Parkinson Road. Law enforcement made contact with Campbell as a result of a reported overdose. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Phyllis Clark, 40, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. Clark is alleged to have been in possession of 0.10 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Michael Clay, 31, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. During a traffic stop on State Route 7, Clay is alleged to have been in possession of 0.10 grams of fentanyl and is alleged to have been in possession of and to have trafficked 17.25 grams of methamphetamine. This case was investigated by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force.

Lucas Fackler, 30, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Fackler is alleged to have been in possession of 0.22 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Adam George, 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. George is alleged to have been in receipt of a motor vehicle reported stolen from a residence in Racine. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Michael Hankinson, 37, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fourth degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Hankinson is alleged to have been in possession of 2.75 grams of heroin in the parking lot of a business in Middleport. Hankinson is alleged to have tampered with evidence by entering the business despite an officer’s command to return to the officer’s position and hiding the drugs in the store. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

James Hemsley, 32, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Hemsley is alleged to have been in possession of 0.29 grams of methamphetamine and 0.10 grams of buprenorphine following a traffic stop. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Anthony Henderson-Clark, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Henderson-Clark is alleged to have possessed heroin during a search of a residence near Harrisonville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

John Hess, 52, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, a felony of the fifth degree, and Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree. Hess is alleged to have forced a minor female to view pornography and to have sexually assaulted that victim on multiple occasions. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Jeremy Hubbard, 41, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Marijuana), a felony of the third degree, and Cultivation of Marijuana, a felony of the third degree. Hubbard is alleged to have cultivated and to have been in possession of 73 marijuana plants in the basement of a residence located on Long Hollow Road. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Patience Johnson, 27, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Johnson is alleged to have been in possession of 1.05 grams of methamphetamine during administrative contact at a residence in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Meigs County Child Protective Services investigated this matter.

Eddie Marcum, 32, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Marcum is alleged to have been in possession of 1.05 grams of methamphetamine during administrative contact at a residence in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Meigs County Child Protective Services investigated this matter.

William Marnhout, 33, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Marnhout is alleged to have been in possession of 0.10 grams of fentanyl and 0.10 grams of heroin following a traffic stop in Middleport. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Leighann Morris, 32, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway of a township road. Morris was found to have an active search warrant and was arrested at the scene. The trooper conducted an inventory of Morris’ vehicle prior to having the disabled vehicle towed. Morris is alleged to have been in possession of 0.341 grams of methamphetamine and 0.052 grams of buprenorphine in her motor vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

William Mullins, Jr., 34. Of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Escape, a felony of the third degree, Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Criminal Damaging, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Mullins is alleged to have used force to enter a vehicle and to have stolen items from that vehicle. Mullins was arrested for those offenses and is alleged to have been in possession of a drug abuse instrument at that time. While being booked at the Middleport Jail, Mullins is alleged to have escaped by fleeing the building. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

In a second indictment, Mullins was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Mullins is alleged to have been in possession of a motor vehicle that had been reported as stolen. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

In a third indictment, Mullins was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Mullins is alleged to have stolen a credit card from a vehicle in Pomeroy. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

In a fourth indictment, Mullins was indicted for Escape, a felony of the third degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Mullins is alleged to have escaped the Middleport Jail during preparation for a transport from the jail to another jail located outside the county. Mullins is alleged to have resisted arrest and caused physical harm to a law enforcement officer once he was located and apprehended. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Matthew Older, Jr., 30, of Pageville, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Older is alleged to have committed a breaking and entering offense at a business in Pageville and to have been in possession of stolen property. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Kevin Payne, 54, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Payne is alleged to have failed to appear in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for a final pre-trial after having been previously released on his own recognizance.

Joshua Rathburn, 33, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Rathburn is alleged to have willfully fled from an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper attempting to stop his vehicle. The pursuit began at the intersection of US 33 and State Route 7 and continued onto Laurel Cliff Road, State Route 7, State Route 833, US 33, Crew Road, and Rocksprings Road. Rathburn is alleged to have failed to stop at multiple stop signs, to have crossed a median, to have driven his vehicle on the wrong side of US 33, and to have operated his vehicle at approximately 85 miles per hours during the pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Donald Shaffer, Jr., 37, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Shaffer is alleged to have committed a breaking and entering offense at a business in Pageville and to have been in possession of stolen property. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Dustin Shook, 32, of Alledonia, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Shook is alleged to have failed to appear in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for a final pre-trial after having been previously released on his own recognizance.

Buford Smallwood, Jr., 32, of Vinton, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Shortly after midnight on the date of offense, Smallwood is alleged to have willfully fled from an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper attempting to stop his vehicle. The pursuit began on State Route 143 and continued for five miles before continuing onto Cotterill Road, Dye Road, and Side Hill Road. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed. Rathburn is alleged to have committed multiple traffic violations, including operating his vehicle at approximately 90 miles per hour on State Route 143. Smallwood is alleged to have been in possession of 0.850 grams of methamphetamine at the time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Carl Smith, Jr., 58, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the fourth degree, Assault of a Peace Officer, a felony of the fourth degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Smith is alleged to have had sexual contact with another without that person’s consent. Middleport Police Officers arrested Smith, who is alleged to have resisted arrest and then to have assaulted one of the police officers by striking that officer in the face. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Tabitha Smith, 38, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Smith is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine during an encounter at the Middleport Police Department. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Samara Stone, 34, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Stone is alleged to have been in possession of heroin during the search of a residence near Harrisonville. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Ryan Taylor, 25, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Taylor is alleged to have driven a motor vehicle with a minor child on his lap and to have been in possession of 2.10 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Kaitlyn Thomas, 26, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Thomas is alleged to have failed to appear in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas for a jury trial after having been previously released on her own recognizance.

Kevin Whobrey, 43, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree. Whobrey is alleged to have been in possession of 0.90 grams of methamphetamine and two tablets of Oxycodone at the time law enforcement responded to a reported overdose of an individual in a vehicle on McKenzie Ridge Road. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda R. Warner.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

