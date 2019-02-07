For the Record

Middleport Police Department

According to news release from Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift, the following arrests have recently been made in the Village of Middleport:

Feb. 6

Zachariah Butcher of Middleport was arrested and charged with felony theft and criminal trespass in reference to the theft of a section of railroad rail at the Watco Industries Railroad Depot in Middleport. Butcher is currently being held in the Middleport Jail awaiting arraignment.

Scott Peterson of Rutland Ohio was arrested and charged with theft and felony possession of a controlled substance in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at the Family Dollar store in Middleport. Peterson is currently in the Middleport Jail awaiting arraignment.

Jan. 30-31

Sonja Stiffler of Middleport was arrested and charged with criminal offenses at the following locations: Wheels and Deals car lot (Breaking and Entering, Theft, Safecracking), Middleport Public Library (Vandalism), Superior Auto Body (Vandalism), Meigs County Council on Aging (Breaking and Entering). Stiffler is being held on a $75,000 cash bond. Other charges are pending against Stiffler for alleged damage to the Farmers Bank ATM on Jan. 17. That case has been sent to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Meigs County Probate Court

POMEROY — Marriage Licenses were recently issued to the following couples by Meigs County Probate Court:

Stephen Ray Marsh and Jazman Noel Fish, both of Long Bottom;

Michael Dwayne Lewis and Victoria L. Cundiff, both of Middleport;

William Martin Savage and Kelly Renae Jones-Keefer, both of Racine.

Meigs County Common Pleas Court

POMEROY — The following actions were filed in January in Meigs County Common Pleas Court:

A civil action has been filed by United Ohio Insurance Company against D.E.B.O. Inc., All Seasons Heating and Air;

A civil action has been filed by Linda E. McCoy against Ira E. Price, if living, and unknown heirs;

A workers compensation action has been filed by Thomas K. Richie against Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative and Sarah Morrison, administrator, BWC;

An action of foreclosure has been filed by Home National Bank against Jackie T. Cummins and Peggy Cummins;

An action of foreclosure has been filed by Farmers Bank and Savings Company against Gordon W. Holter and Carrie D. Holter;

An action of dissolution has been filed by Breanna Raye Davis and Wesley Skyler Davis;

An action of dissolution has been filed by Oaul W. Schmittauer and Cynthia A. Schmittauer;

An action of dissolution has been filed by Jennifer R. Chasteen and Thomas M. Stewart;

An action of dissolution has been filed by Tiffany M. Hoffman and Andrew T. Smith;

An action of divorce has been filed by Sierra Arms against Zachary Arms;

An action of divorce has been filed by Charles Eugene Baldwin against Lana Carol Gillispie;

An action of divorce has been filed by Nancy L. Schartiger against Mark W. Schartiger.