Sutton Township joins OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has announced that Sutton Township’s online checkbook has been added to OhioCheckbook.com.

Treasurer Sprague recognizes the value in continuing the legacy of the Ohio Checkbook, viewing it as a great resource in the quest for greater transparency in government.

“Greater transparency leads to citizens becoming more confident in their government institutions,” said Treasurer Sprague. “Ohioans have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and we are proud to have Sutton Township join Ohio Checkbook as a partner in leading our state towards a more transparent future.”

Sutton Township is the third township in Meigs County to join OhioCheckbook.com. The district’s online checkbook includes over 800 individual transactions that represent more than $400,000 in spending from 2016 through 2017.

“We are glad to be joining the Ohio Checkbook program,” said Jo Ann Crisp, Fiscal Officer of Sutton Township. “It is important that the good people of this township know how their hard earned dollars are spent. We hope to demonstrate those dollars are indeed spent wisely and with careful consideration.”

Launched in 2014, OhioCheckbook.com became the first resource aiming to make all state spending information available online. For three years running, Ohio has been recognized by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group with the number one government transparency ranking in the country.

Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has garnered the interest of those hoping to learn more about how Ohio’s tax dollars are spent. As of December 2018, there have been more than 1,040,000 searches on the site, and the Treasurer’s office continues working with local governments and constituents to leverage the site’s capabilities.

The Treasurer’s office will continue partnering with OpenGov, a leading Silicon Valley government technology company, to provide residents of Ohio with the ability to view and search local government expenditures in a user-friendly, digital format.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on SuttonTownshipMeigs.OhioCheckbook.com.

Information from the office of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.