Pomeroy Council discusses fire station, truck upgrades

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council discussed updates for the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department during the meeting Monday night.

PVFD Fire Chief Rick Blaettnar asked the council to approve the purchase of new bay doors for the firehouse in an effort to continue renovations to make the building more efficient. This part of the project will cost around $17,400. The council approved the purchase with five votes, as council member John Musser was absent from the meeting.

Blaettnar also told council he found two used trucks in South Carolina for sale and is able to purchase both for $110,000. The department plans to use the money from the tax levy that was passed in November. However, Fiscal Officer Susan Baker said the purchase will need to be discussed with the Board of Elections, because the minutes from the levy discussion said the plan was to purchase a new fire truck with the collected tax money. Therefore, Baker is uncertain whether the fire department can purchase used trucks with the money. This issue is being looked into by Mayor Don Anderson. Currently, the mayor and fire chief are looking into getting a loan to purchase the trucks.

In other business, the council approved the January finance report. The village has not received updates from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the 833 Sewer Project or updates for the water meter project.

The council entered a closed, executive session for the second meeting in a row. This session was to discuss “employee compensation” and no action was taken at this time.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

