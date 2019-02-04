Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism officially moves to OU

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University announced that its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism is the new home of the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

“Now more than ever, news and information plays a critical role in society, and the Kiplinger Program’s internationally-recognized credentials make it a coveted fellowship for today’s journalists,” said Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis. “I would like to thank the Kiplinger family for entrusting this important program to Ohio University and the funds that support it to The Ohio University Foundation. We are grateful for the opportunity to build upon its legacy as we enter this new era.”

The prestigious fellowship program was established in 1972 at The Ohio State University, with grants from The Kiplinger Foundation, in honor of W. M. Kiplinger, OSU ’12 (1891-1967), who founded the prominent Washington publisher of business forecasts and personal-finance periodicals.

The program has equipped nearly 10,000 journalists with the latest tools and strategies for success since its inception. The Kiplinger Program will be supported with annual income from a permanent endowment of more than $5 million that will be transferred from OSU to The Ohio University Foundation in mid-February, to complete the program’s relocation to the Scripps School.

“My grandfather, a proud native son of the Buckeye State, would have been pleased that the journalism program named in his memory will continue to flourish in Ohio,” said Knight Kiplinger, editor in chief and chairman of the Kiplinger media company and president of The Kiplinger Foundation.

“Ohio State has always appreciated the generosity of the Kiplinger family and the contributions the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism has made to the tradition of journalism education at Ohio State,” said Ohio State Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron. “We wish the program great future success in its new home.”

Offered as a one-week program, an select group of established journalists are given the chance to engage in an intensive hands-on training to develop skills in areas like social media, video, spreadsheets and digital reporting tools, which will help them build relevance in this ever-changing media landscape.

In 2018, Ohio State announced that the program would be offered by faculty experts from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism on Ohio University’s Athens campus.

“The E.W. Scripps School of Journalism is a natural fit for this exciting experiential learning opportunity,” said Director of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism Bob Stewart. “The Kiplinger fellowship not only offers successful journalists who are well into their career path the opportunity to learn from our world-class faculty, it is a fantastic opportunity for our students to network with experienced industry professionals and learn from their collective experiences. “

In April 2019, the Kiplinger Program at Ohio University will host 22 journalists from across the world on its Athens campus.

For more information about the Kiplinger Program at Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, visit www.kiplingerprogram.org.

Information provided by Ohio University.