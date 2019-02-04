Arrests made in Pageville break-ins, burglaries

ALBANY — Two people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and other crimes in the Pageville area of Meigs County, with charges expected against severalothers.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Jan. 31, deputies with his office responded to Sand Ridge Road in Albany in an attempt to locate two individuals wanted in connection with several burglaries, breaking and enterings, and thefts that were alleged to have occurred in the Pageville area the last few months.

Upon their arrival to the residence, Deputy King and Sgt. Stewart took Donald M. Gilmore, 44, of Albany into custody on two warrants out of Meigs County Court. Deputies were then given consent to search the residence by Donald and his mother, Donna Savage, to search for the second suspect.

Upon a search of the residence, Deputy King and Sgt. Stewart arrested Zyon K. Gilmore, 22, of Albany after he was found hiding inside of a closet in the master bedroom. Zyon Gilmore also had a warrant issued by the Adult Parole Authority for failing to report to his Probation Officer.

Donald and his mother, Donna, will also face additional charges of Obstructing Justice for the events that occurred at the residence. Both Donald and Zyon Gilmore were transported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and were incarcerated on several charges.

After the arrests and further investigation, deputies were able to solve eight cases of Breaking and Entering, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Burglary. Sheriff Wood further reports that approximately 12 individuals will be indicted on several counts in the near future in relation with the cases solved by his office.

“I made a promise to the residents of Pageville” stated Sheriff Wood. “A promise that we would find out who was responsible for the sudden high crime rate in Pageville and bring them to justice. We have succeeded and will continue our mission of holding those responsible for the crimes they commit against the people of our community.”

Information from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Gilmore https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_Gilmore-Donald_ne2019248598632.jpg Donald Gilmore Zyon Gilmore https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_Gilmore-Zyon_ne2019248599972.jpg Zyon Gilmore