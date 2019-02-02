DeWine appoints Carey as director

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of John Carey as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia.

Carey served as the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education from 2013 to 2018. As Chancellor he worked to align higher education programs with Ohio’s job creation and workforce needs. He also implemented initiatives that increased collaboration among colleges, universities, technical schools, local businesses, and community organizations.

Prior to joining the Department of Higher Education, Carey was Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives at Shawnee State University, where he led university workforce initiatives, working closely with local businesses. Carey also served in the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate. Additionally, he was the Mayor of Wellston (in Jackson County) for seven years. A graduate of Ohio University, he lives in Wellston with his wife, Lynley, and two sons.

The Governor’s Office of Appalachia works to coordinate economic and community development initiatives to improve the lives of those living in the 32-county region. The office also works with the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C. and with local entities to promote the region’s assets and support initiatives that positively impact the economic activity of the region.

Information from the office of Governor Mike DeWine.