Protecting your water during the cold

Just like last year, we are sending a warning concerning the coming thaw. Last year, we noticed after the thawing temperatures came to our area that our water production at our treatment plant increased a substantial amount. From our distribution system, we saw all of our pump systems running longer and many tanks struggled to fill in the night when they normally always do. Based off our experience, we believe this was the warming temperatures after near or below zero temperatures.

Recently, we have had increased calls about frozen lines and several meters frozen from the meter lid being removed or loosened by the customer. Many water leaks are from dwellings that are not occupied or not occupied during the winter. Places where the customer has wanted to maintain water service and may not know they have a problem. When we have a large main line leak, it is obvious the area it is in and they usually are found in a short order. The thawing leaks are more widespread and they do not point at one location or area.

We ask that if you know of these places owned by friends, neighbors, or relatives to please ask about them or do a walk around their places to see if water might be running. If there is something leaking sometimes just getting close enough to the structure or water meter you can hear water running. The statement “see something say something” also rings true for this situation but “hearing something” can also save someone a lot of money and helps to preserve water.

Be a good neighbor and let’s all look after each other if possible.

By Donald C. Poole Special to the Times-Sentinel

Donald C. Poole is the General Manager of Tuppers Plains Chester Water District in Meigs County.

Donald C. Poole is the General Manager of Tuppers Plains Chester Water District in Meigs County.