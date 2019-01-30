For the Record

Garnes sentenced to three years in prison

On Tuesday, William Garnes, 32, of Vinton, Ohio, was found guilty of Kidnapping, a felony of the second degree. Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner sentenced Garnes to three years in prison. Following the completion of his prison sentence, Garnes will be subject to three years of mandatory post-release control.

According to Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Garnes used force and threats to restrain the victim’s liberty with the intent to terrorize the victim during a very serious domestic situation. The victim was present at sentencing and agreed with the sentence. Stanley thanked the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and investigation of this matter.

Gibbs sentenced to 30 months in prison

On Wednesday, Fredrick Gibbs, 26, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Gibbs had previously been convicted of Attempted Escape, a felony of the fourth degree, and Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree and placed on community control for five years. Gibbs violated the terms of his community control by failing a drug screen administered by the Meigs County Probation Department. Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner revoked Gibbs’ community control and sentenced him to 18 months in prison for the Attempted Escape conviction and 12 months in prison for the Vandalism conviction, which was the maximum sentence for each offense. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

Althouse sentenced to 18 months in prison

On Wednesday, Joshua Althouse, 33, of Racine, Ohio, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for multiple drug convictions. Althouse had previously been found guilty of three counts of Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), each a felony of the fifth degree. Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner sentenced Althouse to consecutive sentences of six months in prison on each count for a total of 18 months in prison. Stanley thanked the Village of Racine Marshal’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force for their investigation of this matter.

Skidmore sentenced to community-based correctional facility

On Wednesday, Alexis Skidmore, 20, of Middleport, Ohio, was sentenced to the STAR Community Justice Center, which is a community-based correctional facility, for a violation of her community control. Skidmore had previously been convicted of Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Skidmore was found to have violated the terms of her community control by failing a drug screen administered by the Meigs County Probation Department. Upon release from the STAR Community Justice Center, Skidmore will serve the remainder of her community control sentence.

Taylor sentenced to 12 months in prison

On Wednesday, Gregory Taylor II, 29, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for violating the terms of his community control. Taylor had previously been convicted of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Taylor was found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing a drug screen administered by the Meigs County Probation Department. Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner revoked Taylor’s community control and sentenced him to twelve months in prison, which was the maximum sentence.

Bond modified for Johnson

On Wednesday, Gabrielle Johnson, 26, of Pomeroy, Ohio, reportedly committed a bond violation by failing a drug screen administered prior to her hearing at the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas. Johnson reportedly tested positive for eight different substances: 6-acetylmorhine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, cocaine, norfentanyl, morphine, and marijuana. Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner modified Johnson’s bond to $25,000. Johnson was remanded into the custody of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office pending trial in this matter.

Information from the office of Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.