Ohio University named one of top military-friendly schools in U.S.

ATHENS — Ohio University is proud to announce it has once again been named one of the nation’s top military-friendly schools for 2019-2020 by Viqtory Media, a veteran-owned company and publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine.

OU placed 10th among Tier 2 research institutions, the only such institution in Ohio to be ranked. The 2019 Military Friendly Schools® list honors colleges, universities and trade schools across the country that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and dependents as students and ensure their success on campus. It’s the eighth year in a row OU has received the Military Friendly® designation.

To compile the rankings, Viqtory measures how well an institution’s recruiting program engages prospective military students and educates them once they’re enrolled.

“We are proud to help service members, veterans and their families achieve success through an education at Ohio University,” said Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis. “Service members and their families make daily sacrifices for our country, and we are honored to provide them with a collaborative, supportive educational environment to help prepare them for future success.”

At Ohio University, the Veterans and Military Student Services Center provides programs and services for student veterans, military personnel and their family members, including:

A wide variety of social and academic support outlets

Participation in a military-focused Learning Community

Free tutoring

Priority course registration

Assistance transitioning from military to academic life

Assistance with deployment and training issues

Access to Ohio University’s Commuter and Veterans Lounge

Graduation stoles recognizing their branch of service and rank

Ohio University met the 100 percent standard on the six standards to qualify as a Military Friendly® school: Academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention. OU exceeded the standards by an average of 57 percent.

“It’s an honor for Ohio University to be recognized as a Military Friendly School for the eighth year in a row,” said David Edwards, director of the Veterans and Military Student Services Center at Ohio University. “We provide an opportunity for veterans, active duty military, guard and reserve personnel and dependents to enjoy and grow during their time at Ohio University. Prospective students and their families should know that we will take care of them and provide as smooth a transition as possible into college life.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school, along with personal opinion data and feedback from veterans.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

OU has further enhanced its support for veterans by entering into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides scholarship assistance to U.S. veterans.

For more information about Ohio University’s commitment to military veterans and available academic opportunities, contact the Veterans and Military Student Services Center at veteranscenter@ohio.edu or 740-566-VETS (8387).

