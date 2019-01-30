Meigs Board approves personnel matters

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent regular meeting.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Fhonda Young as Middle School Cook effective Jan. 14.

The resignation of Casey Manley as high school cheerleading advisor was approved effective Jan. 11. Megan Cleland was hired to fill the position of the remainder of the school year.

The resignation of Julie Mayer as the Meigs Intermediate School Family and Community Liaison was accepted effective Jan. 29.

Assistant Coaches hired at the request of the respective head coaches were as follows: Tyler Brothers, high school assistant track and field; Nathan Becker, high school assistant track and field; Cary Betzing, high school volunteer assistant track and field; Mattie Lanham, assistant varsity softball; Destinee Blackwell-Clary, junior varsity softball; Steve Blackwell, volunteer assistant junior varsity softball coach; Kaileb Sheets, assistant varsity baseball; Jeff Wayland, junior varsity baseball; Bill Gilkey, volunteer assistant baseball.

Mattie Lanham was hired as a long-term substitute for the 2018-19 school year, retroactive to Nov. 14.

Mallory Scaife was approved as a substitute teacher as recommended by the Athens-Meigs ESC.

Virginia Underwood was approved as a substitute personal assistant and as an after-school instructor at Meigs Elementary.

In other business, the board:

Authorized the deposit of $80,000 from the sale of the old football stadium into the permanent improvement account.

Approved the minutes of the previous regular and organizational meetings.

Approved revised permanent appropriations in the amount of $30,009,846.

Approved the cafeteria report for December as presented by Food Service Supervisor Christina Musser.

Approved an overnight field trip request from Tom Cremeans for SkillsUSA to attend the SkillsUSA Regional Competition at the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia Feb. 22 and 23.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the district office.