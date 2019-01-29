Middleport talks raising water rates

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council recently held the second reading of an ordinance to increase the water rate.

Before the council can vote on the ordinance, it must be read at the public meetings three times. A vote will take place on Feb. 11, at the next meeting.

Two visitors from the community were on the agenda to speak to the council about the water rate. Nancy Burns asked the council to considering comparing the new water rate to similar communities, even in other counties.

Doug Dixon asked the council when they voted on the percent that the water rate should increase. Dixon said he never made that decision at a council meeting. However, as Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said, the price in the drafted ordinance is a recommendation from the finance committee, which is made up of three council members. Council member Sharon Older said she feels the amount was decided in a closed meeting, behind closed doors. Baker and other council members said the meetings are open and all council members are invited.

Village Solicitor Rick Hedges said the finance committee makes a recommendation for an increase and then the council votes on the ordinance. Hedges told Older and other council members that any objections to the ordinance or a part of it should be voiced during the readings.

Burns also asked the council to give residents a lower rate on the refuse bill because the winning bid was cheaper for the village. Burns also commented about the village’s website needing updates.

In other business, the council voted to adopt amendments and rules of council. They also voted to pay $355 for an ad in the Meigs County Visitor’s Guide.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall said they are still working on North Second Street to fix the impacted sewer pipe.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

