Meigs Local’s students of the month

The Meigs Local School Board recently honored its “Students of the Month.” Recognized for the honor are Maddie Ennos, Zach Bartrum, Austin Mahr, Alexandria Ogdin, Jessica Workman, Charlotte Hysell, Caleb Ogdin, Mya Smith, Dakota Erwin, Tessa Bentz, Cayden Gheen, Jacob Roush, Dakota Writesel, Jaydin Meyers, Griffin Hudson, Gracie Hill, Josh Wilson, Maria Riddle, Opal Stover, Connor Thomas, Maddison Johnson, Cain Dugan, Cashel Whitlatch. Some of those students are pictured here with School Board Member Heather Hawley.

The Meigs Local School Board recently honored its “Students of the Month.” Recognized for the honor are Maddie Ennos, Zach Bartrum, Austin Mahr, Alexandria Ogdin, Jessica Workman, Charlotte Hysell, Caleb Ogdin, Mya Smith, Dakota Erwin, Tessa Bentz, Cayden Gheen, Jacob Roush, Dakota Writesel, Jaydin Meyers, Griffin Hudson, Gracie Hill, Josh Wilson, Maria Riddle, Opal Stover, Connor Thomas, Maddison Johnson, Cain Dugan, Cashel Whitlatch. Some of those students are pictured here with School Board Member Heather Hawley. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.30-Students-of-Month.jpg The Meigs Local School Board recently honored its “Students of the Month.” Recognized for the honor are Maddie Ennos, Zach Bartrum, Austin Mahr, Alexandria Ogdin, Jessica Workman, Charlotte Hysell, Caleb Ogdin, Mya Smith, Dakota Erwin, Tessa Bentz, Cayden Gheen, Jacob Roush, Dakota Writesel, Jaydin Meyers, Griffin Hudson, Gracie Hill, Josh Wilson, Maria Riddle, Opal Stover, Connor Thomas, Maddison Johnson, Cain Dugan, Cashel Whitlatch. Some of those students are pictured here with School Board Member Heather Hawley. Meigs Local | Courtesy