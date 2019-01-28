The gift of reading

POMEROY — It’s time for a trip to the library where there are 100 new books for children to read.
The Meigs County District Public Library recently received a gift of 100 new children’s books. These books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund, a private foundation in New York City interested in fostering early reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.
Emily Sanders, Children’s Services coordinator, chose titles from a list ranging in age-appropriateness from pre-kindergarten through early readers.
“With this addition of new, and also classic children’s titles, we hope to help create life-long readers.” Sanders says. “We invite you to stop by the Pomeroy Library with your children to check out what we have to offer.”
For more information call 740-992-5813 or email esanders@meigslibrary.org.
Information provided by the Meigs County District Public Library.