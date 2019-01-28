The gift of reading

POMEROY — It’s time for a trip to the library where there are 100 new books for children to read.

The Meigs County District Public Library recently received a gift of 100 new children’s books. These books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund, a private foundation in New York City interested in fostering early reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.

Emily Sanders, Children’s Services coordinator, chose titles from a list ranging in age-appropriateness from pre-kindergarten through early readers.

“With this addition of new, and also classic children’s titles, we hope to help create life-long readers.” Sanders says. “We invite you to stop by the Pomeroy Library with your children to check out what we have to offer.”

For more information call 740-992-5813 or email esanders@meigslibrary.org.

Information provided by the Meigs County District Public Library.

The Meigs County District Public Library recently received a donation of 100 books. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.29-brownstone-book-1_ne2019125182043660.jpg The Meigs County District Public Library recently received a donation of 100 books. Courtesy photo Emily Sanders, Children’s Services coordinator, is pictured with some of the new children’s books. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.29-brownstone-book-2_ne2019125182046432.jpg Emily Sanders, Children’s Services coordinator, is pictured with some of the new children’s books. Courtesy photo