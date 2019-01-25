Train versus tractor-trailer in Mason

MASON — A tractor-trailer driver escaped injury Friday morning when his vehicle bottomed out on a railroad crossing on Anderson Street in Mason, and a train came minutes later.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said Eugene Fields of Charleston was driving the truck, owned by Maxim Crane Works. Fields was attempting to cross the tracks on Anderson Street, when the trailer became stuck. A train came minutes later, striking the vehicle, but Fields was able to exit the truck prior to impact.

The collision left the truck on one side of the tracks, and the trailer, which was carrying a backhoe, on the opposite side. The chief said the trailer and backhoe landed approximately 10 feet from a nearby house.

McKinney said there was nothing either the truck driver or the train conductor could have done to avoid the crash. There was no mechanical damage incurred at the wreck, although the trailer and backhoe received extensive damage, as did the front plow on the train.

The nearly mile-long train closed off approximately 10 crossings through town from 10:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, to nearly 4 p.m., according to McKinney.

Also assisting at the scene were the Mason Volunteer Fire Department, Mason County EMS, New Haven Police Department, and representatives from CSX Railroad. The chief said the truck was driven from the scene, with Red’s Towing taking the trailer and backhoe.

Mason FD | Courtesy
Mason FD | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

