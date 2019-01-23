Tucker arraigned on new charges

POMEROY — Former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker appeared in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on four additional felony charges.

Tucker, 56, of Pomeroy, was indicted earlier this month by a Meigs County Grand Jury on two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies, along with fourth-degree felony charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery.

Tucker appeared alongside Public Defender Kirk McVay who entered an innocent plea to all four charges. The prosecution was represented by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

According to the new indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2012 and Oct. 31, 2013. The kidnapping charges carry specifications that Tucker allegedly committed the offenses for sexual motivation and that he is a sexually violent predator. The attempted sexual battery charge states that the offense occurred while the victim was in custody and Tucker had supervisory or disciplinary authority over her.

These charges are in addition to the 28 charges which Tucker was previously charged with and to which he has pleaded innocent. Charges include: six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

As previously reported, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Each sexual battery charge and kidnapping charge carries a sexual violent predator specification. The six kidnapping charges also carry specifications alleging that the crimes were committed with sexual motivation.

Judge Linton Lewis, who is assigned to the case, set a recognizance bond on the new charges as Tucker remains free on a $200,000 bond in the initial case.

Canepa stated that she will be filing a motion to join the two cases moving forward as they are similar in the charges, type of victim and time frame. The charges in the new case bring the total number of alleged victims to 12.

Tucker served as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and a probation officer and bailiff for Meigs County Common Pleas Court. He is no longer employed at either place.

A jury trial in the original case remains set for March 6.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

