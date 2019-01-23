Ridenour to serve as Eastern Board President

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education held its organizational and regular meeting last week with Floyd Ridenour elected as President of the Board.

In addition, the board named Adam Will the Vice President and Legislative Liaison. Jessica Staley was selected as the Student Achievement Liaison.

The board establish the following committees for the 2019 Calendar Year: Policy: Jessica Staley and Samantha Mugrage; Building & Grounds: Brandon Buckley and Floyd Ridenour; Personnel: Brandon Buckley and Adam Will; Public Relations: Floyd Ridenour and Adam Will.

During the regular meeting, the board approved an Architectural Service Agreement with RVC Architects for the new bus garage at a rate of 10 percent of construction cost reduced by an in-kind donation of $2,500.

In other business, the board:

Approved the bond for the Treasurer to be the sum of $50,000 and the Treasurer was authorized and directed to provide bond satisfactory to the Board of Education. Cost of the bond will be paid by the Board of Education.

Appointed a finance/audit committee to meet periodically with board treasurer and superintendent to monitor the district’s financial status. Members of the board appointed for the committee are Adam Will and Jessica Staley.

Designate the third Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m.., in the elementary library conference room as the date and time of its regular monthly meetings. However, the meeting date is subject to change.

Approved the minutes of the Dec. 20, 2018, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of December as submitted.

Approved the following certified substitutes for the 2018-19 school year pending proper certification: Danielle Bridges, Karen Robinson, and Mallory Scaife.

Approved the following Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2018-19 school year pending proper certification: Pupil Activity Contracts: Jamie Barrett, Varsity Assistant Basketball Coach; Cara Kight, Volunteer Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach.

The next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21.