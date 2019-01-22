Pomeroy Council hears project updates

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council gave updates on several projects, committees and roles.

Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, is working on the parking lot and riverbank stabilization project. They were able to grade stone to build up a keyway, which will allow them to continue working if the river rises again. The village is still working to secure the matching funds of $120,000 to complete the project. Anderson stated that they do not want to borrow any additional funds and are looking at options.

In other business, the council is waiting for the final proposal for the water meter project. They expect to receive more information and start discussing at the next meeting.

The village council members appointed Adam Salisbury as the Village Solicitor with five votes, as John Musser was absent from the meeting.

Councilman Nick Michael was appointed as the Village Council President.

Councilmen Phil Ohlinger, Brian Young and Nick Michael were appointed to the Firefighters Dependency Board.

Mayor Anderson said he wants to create a Christmas decorating committee to get started on planning decorations for the village later this year. He requested that the council donates $1,000 on behalf of the village, despite Fiscal Officer Susan Baker saying the village could not afford that price. Anderson also said the money from the merchants’ sign rental would go toward the decoration costs.

The council went into a closed, executive session about the purchase of property. Anderson said there was no conclusion made.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

