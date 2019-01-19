Death investigation underway in Gallia

Sheriff Matt Champlin reports the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are jointly conducting a death investigation that occurred on U.S. 35 in Gallia County at approximately 9:08 a.m. on Jan. 19

Champlin states that Gallia County 911 dispatchers received a call from a female stating that an occupant in the vehicle that she was riding in had been shot. Officers from both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located a male with reported gunshot wounds and they began immediate medical treatment. The male was subsequently transported to Holzer Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Champlin further advised that two individuals have been detained at this time and that there is no risk or threat to the public as of a result of the incident.

