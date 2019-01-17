Deadline Saturday for Bicentennial Ambassador program

MEIGS COUNTY — The deadline is tomorrow (Saturday) for applications for the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration Ambassador Program.

As previously reported, the Meigs County Bicentennial Celebration is set for Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 2019. The planning committee members have been busy solidifying the plans and the merchandise for the event. A parade and several other activities are being planned for the weekend.

Committee members recently visited the area schools to share information on the ambassador program.

The planning committee is searching for one male and one female ambassador for the celebration. According to the Wolfe Mountain Entertainment website, the ambassadors will participate in marketing and media campaigns, participate in the parade performance, speak in public to promote celebration activities, and will represent the celebration activities surrounding the bicentennial events.

The committee is looking for individuals who are at least 15 years of age and are native to Meigs County or currently live in Meigs County. This individual needs to demonstrate to the planning committee how “obnoxiously proud” they are of Meigs County and be an upbeat, positive, genuine individual. Each ambassador will be awarded a $2,000 self directed, self improvement enrichment fund.

For entry, the applicant can apply online at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment’s Facebook page or website (http://www.wolfemountain.com) or can visit the Meigs County Bicentennial Facebook page.

Deadline for entry is Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 5 p.m.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.16-Bicentennial-Logo_ne201911716375351.jpg