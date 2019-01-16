Evans named Southern Board President

RACINE — Denny Evans was selected as the President of the Southern Local Board of Education during this week’s organizational meeting.

Brenda Johnson was named the board’s vice president for 2019. Evans and Johnson were also president and vice president, respectively, in 2018.

Johnson was also appointed as the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association and as the delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association Annual Conference.

Rich Wamsley was selected as the alternate to serve as the legislative liaison, as well as the SLEA negotiations representative. Johnson was appointed as the OAPSE management committee member.

The board authorized the treasurer to establish the Board Member Service Fund not to exceed $5,000 for expenses incurred by board members in the performance of their duties for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

The board approved the treasurer’s faithful performance bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Insurance Agency, as well as the board president’s bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur.

The following standing authorizations were approved to allow for the business of the district to be conducted expediently:

Secure advances from the County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district;

Invest active and interim funds at the most productive interest rates when active or interim funds are available;

Authorize the Treasurer or her designee to sign all payroll, general fund, permanent improvement funds, bond fund, bond retirement fund, federal funds, lunch fund and student activity funds checks during 2019;

Superintendent to employ, by letter of intent, certified and non-certified employees, subject to board approval at the next regular or special meeting;

Superintendent authorized to accept resignations which have been submitted by employees or volunteers;

Superintendent authorized to approve professional meetings and other professional development;

Superintendent authorized to approve volunteers;

Authorize administrative offices to purchase items such as certificates, plaques, and flowers etc. from the board service account;

Approve the Superintendent/Treasurer as the district purchasing agent;

Approve the Superintendent as the Title IX hearing officer;

To authorize the Superintendent/Treasurer to utilize the legal services of an individual and/or group that best serves the needs of the district;

To authorize the Treasurer to advance general funds to federal accounts;

Approve participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund;

To authorize the Treasurer to secure appropriate bonding as stipulated in board policy 8740;

To authorize the Treasurer to revise appropriations at the fund level, as needed, and then submit the modifications and/or corrections to the Board for approval at the next possible Board meeting;

Authorize the Treasurer to advertise for bids as specified by law;

Authorize the Treasurer to pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations as bills are received and after merchandise has been received in acceptable condition, services have been completed to satisfaction or based upon other requirements;

Motion to discard of sell textbooks, library books, films/filmstrips, and equipment at all schools due to age, condition and/or beyond repair;

Approve that the Board designate The Daily Sentinel as the official newspaper for the publication of those notices required by law for the Southern Local School District;

Authorize the Superintendent to hire employees on a contingency basis pending receipt of their criminal history and temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations. Such employment to be presented for Board approval at the next regular meeting;

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to administer all federal programs in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. (Required by state and federal regulations).

Regular meetings of the Southern Local Board of Education will be held on the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

The January regular meeting immediately followed the organizational meeting.

During the regular meeting, board members were recognized for Board Member Appreciation Month. As part of the appreciation, students made posters, wrote letters, and made cards for the board members.

More on the regular meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Board President Denny Evans is pictured during the Board Member Appreciation event on Monday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.17-Southern-1_ne2019116121117906.jpg Board President Denny Evans is pictured during the Board Member Appreciation event on Monday. Students made posters to show their appreciation for the board members. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.17-Southern-2_ne2019116121120415.jpg Students made posters to show their appreciation for the board members. Board members are pictured during the board member appreciation event. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.17-Southern-3_ne201911612112367.jpg Board members are pictured during the board member appreciation event. Students made cards and wrote letters to show their appreciation for the board members. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.17-Southern-4_ne2019116121125292.jpg Students made cards and wrote letters to show their appreciation for the board members.

Board member appreciation event held