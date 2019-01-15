Changes to SNAP benefits due to government shutdown

MEIGS COUNTY — Due to the partial U.S. government shutdown, February SNAP (food stamp) benefits will be available on the EBT (Ohio Direction) card on Jan. 16, 2019, and are meant to be used in February. No additional benefits will be available in February.

This means that participants may have two months’ worth of food dollars on their account this month. No food dollars will be added in February. The early food dollars are meant to help with next month’s food. SNAP-participating customers are encouraged to plan their purchases carefully so that they have money available to meet their food needs.

Information provided by the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services, 740-992-2117.