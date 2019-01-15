Annual Meigs SWCD tree sale underway

POMEROY — The 2019 Tree and Wildlife Packet Sale is now underway at the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District. The tree seedling sale has been an annual tradition since the early 1980s, with proceeds helping to fund educational programs and other activities conducted by the district.

This year’s individual hardwood offerings include Black Cherry, Black Walnut, Northern Red Oak, and White Oak in packets of 25 seedlings for $21. Sugar Maple is also available, 25 seedlings for $30.

Also available are Bald Cypress, Eastern White Pine, Norway Spruce, and Scotch Pine in packets of 25 for $18. Colorado Blue Spruce is $20 for 25 for 25 seedlings.

The Hard Mast Packet returns for 2019 and consists of four each of Northern Red Oak, White Oak, American Chestnut, Hazelnut, and Shellbark Hickory, 20 seedlings total for $25, while the Pollinator Tree Packet consisting of two each American Plum, Common Hackberry, Elderberry, Shadblow Serviceberry, and Silky Dogwood (10 seedlings total) is available for $15.

Other offerings include Dwarf Belle of Georgia Peach, two trees for $25, and Shiitake Mushroom kits consisting of 200 plugs for $27. Native ground cover plants being offered include Wild Ginger, Partridge Berry, and Wild Columbine in trays of 25 for $25.

For smaller spaces where trees are not practical, there is a Wildflower and Grass mix, one ounce for $6. Other seed mixes include erosion control (two pounds for $15), and wildlife food plot mixes (25 pounds for $50).

For larger open areas there is an Ohio Pollinator Seed Mix Packet for $82, and an Ohio Pollinator Packet (no grasses) for $78.

Also available are bluebird boxes and bat boxes ($18 each), marking flags ($.10 each) and Plantskyydd deer and rabbit repellant available in ready-to-spray quart bottles ($22) or in a powder concentrate (2.2 pounds for $49).

The deadline for ordering trees or seed packets from the Meigs SWCD is Wednesday, Feb. 20 with trees being available for pickup around the second week in April. Tree and shrub seedlings should be between six and 18 inches tall depending on the species, and should be planted promptly after pickup and watered regularly.

For an order form, or for more information, contact the Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282 or stop in 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 113 E. Memorial Drive, Suite D, Pomeroy. Order forms and additional information are available at www.meigsswcd.com.