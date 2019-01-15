Bicentennial events to begin Monday

MEIGS COUNTY — As Meigs County begins to celebrate its 200th year, the first in a series of planned events will take place on Monday.

Throughout the year, the Bicentennial Committee will be unveiling Bicentennial Markers in each of Meigs County’s 12 townships to mark an historic place or event. The markers will not be for locations already marked by the historical markers or on the national historic registry.

The first marker will be placed on Monday, Jan. 21 in Salisbury Township with a ceremony held at 10 a.m. near Water Works Park in Pomeroy.

The marker will commemorate the Kerr’s Run Colored School which was located nearby.

After the unveiling of the first marker, one new marker will be unveiled each month.

The third Wednesday of each month, February through December, will be the day for the Bicentennial Marker placements in each of townships. Marker locations have not yet been determined in each township and remain under consideration by the Bicentennial Committee.

For more information on the markers or the Bicentennial contact committee members Sammi Mugrage, Randy Smith or James Stanley.

More on Meigs County’s Bicentennial and the celebrations planned will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

