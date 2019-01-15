Middleport holds first reading of water rate increase

MIDDLEPORT—The Middleport Village Council updated the town Monday evening on the water rate and inflationary increase.

The council had a first reading of Ordinance 119, which is to increase the water rate. The new ordinance will read, “The Village of Middleport has utilized the expert advice of Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) and has determined that an increase in price is mandatory in order to pay for the operation of the water system and upgrades to the system.”

The new water rates, which will be effective February 1, will increase by 12 percent for the minimum usage of up to 2,000 gallons. The residential rate for the minimum will be $21.09 and the senior price is $19.21.

The prices for water usage above the minimum are as follows: the first 3,000 gallons will be 81 cents per 100 gallons; next 10,000 gallons will be 66 cents per 100 gallons; next 15,000 gallons will be 63 cents per 100 gallons; above 30,000 gallons will be 54 cents per 100 gallons.

The council has not yet voted to pass this ordinance and Monday night was the first reading.

In other business, the council appointed Brian Conde as the Village Council President and Rick Hedges as the Village Solicitor. The council also approved Home National Bank’s request to design and place a village entrance sign on a lot bordering Pomeroy.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall announced they would be working Wednesday night on a sewer repair by General Tire on North Second Avenue starting around 10 p.m. Woodall said working at night would be the safest way to complete the job, due to the heavy traffic flow during the day. The repair is expected to take eight hours and he warned there will be a lot of noise from 10 p.m. to midnight from the use of a jackhammer.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

