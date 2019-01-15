Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — Following the 2019 organizational meeting, the Meigs Local Board of Education held its regular meeting, dealing with several agenda items.

The board approved the hiring of Bryan Swann as the Meigs High School Softball Coach and Britt Dodson as the Meigs High School Baseball Coach.

The board accepted the resignation of Kathy Hudson, high school science teacher, for retirement purposes, effective June 1, 2019.

Savannah Capehart was hired as a bus monitor/personal assistant for the current school year.

Launa Teaford was approved as an after-school instructor at Meigs Elementary.

Franklin Beach and Danielle Bridges were approved as substitute teachers for the school year as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center.

An overnight field trip for SkillsUSA student Alexis Tobin was approved at the request of SkillsUSA advisor Tom Cremeans. The trip is to Washington D.C. on Jan. 20-25.

The board approved the Community for Kids Fund as presented by Principal Travis Abbott and Assistant Principal Mike Chancey. The fund will be designated to assist in creating pathways to best serve the youth in the school community and will be used for helping students with essential school related and/or basic living needs, personal care items, and other school related commitments.

In other business, the board:

Hired Patricia Hensley on a purchased service agreement to clean, purchase cleaning supplies and general upkeep of the Central Office Building. Monthly payment should not exceed $500;

Approved increasing the hourly substitute rate to $9 per hour as minimum wage increased to $8.55 on Jan. 1;

Accepted a donation from the Meigs Local Enrichment Foundation for future field upgrades;

Approved the purchase of a 2002 Ford F-250 for $6,500 from Christian Cremeans to be used as a maintenance truck;

Approved the financial report for the month of December;

Approved the bills for payment for the month of December;

Waived filing of tax budget and hearings as permitted by the Meigs County Budget Commission;

Approved obtaining the Board President Position Bond from Reed and Baur Insurance;

Approved the Cafeteria Report for the month of November as submitted by Christina Musser, Food Service Supervisor;

Established a Meigs Middle School Cross-Categorical fun which will be used for student enrichment and activities.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Meigs Elementary School.