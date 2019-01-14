Princess Prom Program Fashion and Dress Giveaway set

OHIO VALLEY — Donations are currently being accepted for an annual event which helps any and all girls feel and look like princesses.

Donations for the 2019 Princess Prom Program Fashion and Dress Giveaway can be dropped off at Mason County Tourism and Welcome Center or those interested in donation can contact Delyssa Edwards, event committee member and fashion show emcee, to arrange a time when she could pick up the donations. Accepted donations are formal dresses, jewelry, shoes, and flower bouquets. Edwards commented there is a strong need for plus size formal dresses. Also, any who donate can be given a tax donation receipt. Deadline for donations is Feb. 1.

The 2019 Princess Prom Program Fashion and Dress Giveaway will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at River Valley High School located at 8785 St. Rt. 160 in Bidwell, Ohio. The doors will open at 2 p.m. with the fashion show beginning at 2:30 p.m. The dress giveaway will begin immediately following the fashion show, so it is encouraged all girls should arrive by 2 p.m. High school aged girls from Mason, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, and Vinton counties are invited to attend. Admission and parking to this event are free as well as all of the dresses and accessories.

Edwards shared this annual event was started by God’s Hands at Work in Gallipolis, Ohio six years ago.

The girls in need of a prom dress and accessories must come on Feb. 16 to get their goodies and it is encouraged by the committee to pre-register as seating will be limited. This is the one and only prom giveaway planned to be held by God’s Hand at Work for this prom season. Each girl is permitted to bring one guest with her to help with her fitting; however, no males will be permitted in the fitting area.

For those who wish to register, forms will be available at the office of all area high schools by this Wednesday, Jan. 16 Email completed form to ghaw@outlook.com or mail it to God’s Hands At Work P.O. Box 67 Vinton, OH 45686. This form will automatically register those interested and those registered will only be contacted if the event is cancelled due to inclement weather. Registration deadline is Feb. 1.

Also at the event, there will be hair and makeup tutorial stations, manicure stations, door prizes and several other activities to make this a fun filled day. Light refreshments will also be served and swag bags will be available on a first come, first serve basis while the supplies last.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

