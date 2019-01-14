Meigs Board holds organizational meeting

ROCKSPRINGS — Ryan Mahr was selected as the President of the Meigs Local Board of Education, with Roger Abbott, Vice President, during last week’s organizational meeting.

In addition to president and vice president, Todd Snowden was selected as the Ohio School Boards legislative liaison and Heather Hawley as the student achievement liaison.

The board approved a list of standing authorizations recommended by the superintendent and the chief financial officer to allow for the business of the district to be conducted.

The authorizations included the following:

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to establish a Board Member Service Fund not to exceed $10,000 for expenses incurred by Board members in the performance of their duties per O.R.C. 3315.15.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer or his designee to sign all payroll and disbursement checks during 2019.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to secure advances from the County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to invest all district funds at the most productive interest rates when funds are available in accordance with legal requirements.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations as bills are received and after merchandise has been received in acceptable condition, services have been completed to satisfaction or based upon other contractual requirements.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to advertise for bids as specified by law.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to increase appropriations at the fund level as needed with subsequent Board approval.

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to administer all federal programs in compliance with local, state and federal regulations. (Required by state and federal regulations.)

Authorize the Superintendent to hire employees on a contingency basis pending receipt of their criminal history check and temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations or for continuity of services for the District. Such employment to be presented for Board approval at the next regular or special meeting.

Authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to approve State or Federal increases in minimum wage rate.

Authorize the Superintendent to serve as purchasing agent for the school district and to spend a maximum of $15,000 without prior approval of the Board and allow the Superintendent to exceed this limit for bus fuel purchases, district utilities and Special Education services.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to use blanket purchase orders for operational purchases, provided that no such purchase order shall be in an amount in excess of $15,000 and no such blanket purchase order shall extend beyond the end of the fiscal year.

Authorize the Superintendent to enter into contracts with non-teaching and teaching personnel involved in extra-curricular activities.

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to approve professional development for all employees of the school district.

Authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to attend professional meetings.

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to be the Hearing Officer for Discipline Hearings.

Set the rate at $.10 per photocopy and $1.00 per CD/DVD/Audio Cassette Tape for providing a public record to an individual upon request.

Set the mileage reimbursement rate for 2019 at the IRS approved rate.

Authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to dispose of and/or to discard or sell obsolete textbooks, library books, materials, and equipment at all schools due to age, condition, and/or beyond repair as necessary throughout the calendar year.

The board also approved the firm of Bricker & Eckler LLP as the Legal Counsel for the district.

The board designated The Daily Sentinel, Ohio Auditor of State website and the Meigs Local School District website as the official resources for the publication of notices required by law.

Regular meetings of the Meigs Local Board of Education will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at the Meigs Local District Office, unless otherwise stated.