K-9 joins Rutland PD

RUTLAND — The Rutland Police Department has a new tool in the battle against drugs in the community.

The village recently welcomed K-9 Maximus, along with Officer Jeff Morris. Morris and Maximus will be working part-time in the village.

Maximus is a four year old German Sheppard. Morris and Maximus completed their training at Pine Grove Kennel near Tuppers Plains, where they will also be able to keep up on their monthly training requirements.

Morris explained that the village of Rutland has no expense in the canine or the training. Even the cruiser was donated to the village from the Vienna Police Department.

He added that Mayor Mike Biggs and council members have been supportive of the idea, as has Chief Brad Larsen.

In the few weeks since coming on board, Maximus and Morris have stayed busy in the village on traffic stops and other calls.

Morris said that this is the first time he has worked as part of a K-9 Unit, and that every day has been a learning experience.

“I have always enjoyed doing drug interdiction and had always been interested in working with a canine,” said Morris. “It has become a hobby. I enjoy the training.”

When looking for the right canine, Morris said he wanted a dog that was friendly, calm and well-mannered so that they could interact with children at events in the village.

Maximus becomes the fifth canine working in Meigs County at the present time, along with Middleport K-9 Bonnie, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bax and K-9 Cheri and ODNR Division of Wildlife K-9 Mattis.

Rutland Police Department K-9 Maximus https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-Maximus-1_ne20191813311461.jpg Rutland Police Department K-9 Maximus Courtesy photo Rutland K-9 Maximus is pictured with items located on Saturday night. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-Maximus-2_ne2019181331380.jpg Rutland K-9 Maximus is pictured with items located on Saturday night. Courtesy photo K-9 Maximus is pictured with Officer Jeff Morris. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_1.9-Maximus-3_ne20191813321850.jpg K-9 Maximus is pictured with Officer Jeff Morris. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

