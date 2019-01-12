Emergency HEAP continues

OHIO VALLEY — As we are entering a new year,we are still facing colder months. Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency’s Emergency Winter Crisis HEAP Program will continue through March 31, 2019.

We are still using our IVR System, (Interactive Voice Response System), which gives the customers access 7 days a week/24 hours a day for making their appointment by phoning in. The toll free number is 1-866-409-1361. This will make it easier for our customers and you won’t have the wait time of being told that all appointments are filled and you would have to call back next Friday. Our system books out for 28 day, which is required by the state, so if you would happen to get a, “No appointments available”, you would need to call the next day as the system continues with daily appointments after the initial set up. Please make sure that you listen to the complete message from the IVR system. You will be given a confirmation number at the end of the message and bring that number along with your social security number or client number and your gas and electric account number for your appointment. However, please note, an appointment may not extend a scheduled utility shut-off.

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, face the threat of disconnection, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel, or less than 10 day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one-time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $550 for unregulated utilities, up to $450 for wood, coal or pellets and up to $750 for propane/fuel oil, etc., and up to 8 cylinders of propane.

The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same. However, Regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income while the past one month income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. The determination is from date of application making it possible for some with decreased income during these periods to qualify. Examples of these types of situations could occur from layoff, strike, retirement, disability or death of a spouse or household member. Documentation verifying all household income must be provided when applying for assistance. Also a copy of the applicant’s most recent gas/electric bill is required. It is also required that you provide social security cards, for all household members. You will also be asked for proof of landlord, including address and phone number. If the grandparents have custody of the children in the home, we will need the custody papers also.

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175 percent calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a 1 person household is $21,245, 2 persons $28,805, 3 persons $36,365, 4 persons $43,925, 5 persons $51,485, and 6 persons $59,045, 7 persons $66,605, 8 persons $74,165. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $7,560 per member to the yearly income.

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications will be completed at bothoffices; Central Office, Gallia County at 8010 N. SR 7, Cheshire or the Meigs County Office at 1369 Powell Street, Middleport. Appointments will be made by our IVR System, appointment times will range from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. We will see the first six walk-in at our Cheshire office and the first two walk-ins at our Middleport office Monday through Friday from 8-9 a.m., or as time allows. However, again, we cannot assist with the Emergency HEAP application process until Nov. 1, 2018.

Required Documents:

* Proof of Gross Income for Everyone in the Household for the Past (1) month

o Wages: Weekly – Last 4 paystubs/ Biweekly – last 2 paystubs

o Utility Allowance/Lease

o SS/SSI/SSD – Bank Statement or Current Award Letter

o PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION – Copy of Current Award Letter

o OWF/TANF/DA- Print Out of the Last Month or Bank Statement

* Child Support, Ordered to Pay or Receive

o Print Out (documented proof for the last month, verification of whether receiving or not)

* Social Security Cards for Everyone in the Household

* Current Heating Bill or Statement (Columbia Gas/Knox, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal, or Wood)

* Current Electric Bill (AEP or Buckeye)

* If you pay out of pocket for HEALTH INSURANCE, documented proof for 3 months

o Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.

* Medicaid Card or Case Number (if applicable)

* Landlords Name, Address, and Phone Number (if renting)

For appointment call 1-866-409-1361

Information submitted by Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency.