Two arrested near storage units

PORTLAND — Two people were arrested early Thursday morning near the Great Bend Storage Units.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood states in a news release, that on Thursday around 2 a.m., Sgt. Curtis Jones observed a vehicle parked behind the Great Bend Storage units located on State Route 124 in Portland.

Sgt. Jones approached the vehicle occupied by Louneda Serls, age 47 from Ripley, West Virginia, and questioned why she was parked behind the building. Serls stated that she was tired and needed to rest but didn’t feel comfortable parking at the Hot Spot with all the truckers there.

Serls was asked to leave the area due to the recent break ins and as she started to exit the business, one of the storage unit doors opened, and Joseph Rayhill, age 31, from Kenna, West Virginia, began to run trying to catch the vehicle.

Sgt. Jones was able to stop the vehicle while Rayhill allegedly fled through a field.

Serls was detained and the search for Rayhill was conducted by Deputy Snoke, OSP Trooper Fourspring, and Ravenswood Police. Rayhill was apprehended by Trooper Foursping on US 33 after he had fallen into a creek.

Both suspects were taken to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated pending a court appearance.

