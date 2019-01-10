Riffle sentenced to 5 years prison

POMEROY — A Middleport man pleaded guilty on Thursday to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity related to the alleged trafficking of multiple illegal drugs.

Floyd Dale Riffle, 57, had been charged in multiple cases in 2018, most of which were fifth-degree felony charges.

On Thursday, Riffle pleaded guilty to the most serious offense against him, the second-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

In pleading guilty to the charge, Judge Linda Warner sentenced Riffle to five years in prison, following the joint recommendation of Prosecutor James K. Stanley and defense attorney Michael Huff.

Riffle told Warner that he sold drugs to a confidential informant on three occasions in exchange for money. Stanley stated that the dollar amount exceeded $1,000.

In July 2018, the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs executed a search warrant at Riffle’s Middleport residence following his indictment on 13 counts related to the trafficking and possession of drugs.

During the execution of the search warrant, Task Force Agents located an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine along with digital scales, plastic baggies containing residue, drug abuse instruments, and other drug paraphernalia.

By pleading guilty to the most serious charge, the prosecution dismissed the remaining charges. Stanley stated that Riffle could not have been sent to prison on the fourth and fifth degree felony charges had he been convicted on those.

Huff noted that this is Riffle’s first time through the system, meaning he has no prior felony convictions.

The dismissed charges include Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; six counts of Possession of Drugs, six counts of Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees; Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, which were indicted as part of five separate cases.

Riffle had been in custody since July 13 and will receive credit for his time served.

He will be placed on a mandatory three year term of post release control after the conclusion of his prison sentence.

Cases were investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Middleport Police Department.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_logo_ne201911082850464.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.