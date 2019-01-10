New charges filed against ex-corrections officer

POMEROY — Four additional felony charges have been filed in the case against former corrections and probation officer Larry Tucker.

An indictment was filed on Wednesday charging two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies, along with fourth-degree felony charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery.

Tucker, 56, of Pomeroy, was previously indicted on 28 charges for crimes against 11 alleged victims. Charges include: six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

The new indictment appears to be with regard to one victim who was not among the initial 11.

According to the new indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2012 and Oct. 31, 2013. The kidnapping charges carry specifications that Tucker allegedly committed the offenses for sexual motivation and that he is a sexually violent predator. The attempted sexual battery charge states that the offense occurred while the victim was in custody and Tucker had supervisory or disciplinary authority over her.

The new charges come two weeks after Judge Linton Lewis, who is assigned to the case, granted a motion to suppress Tucker’s initial statement to BCI Special Agent Jonathan Jenkins.

Tucker served as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and a probation officer and bailiff for Meigs County Common Pleas Court. He is no longer employed at either place.

Arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Tucker has been free on a $200,000 bond regarding the initial case, which is scheduled for jury trial on March 6.

