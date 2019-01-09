Throwback Thursday: Frozen Ohio

The winter of 1940 must have been much colder than the winter of 2019 has been so far. This photo from January 1940 was taken from the Mason, West Virginia side of the Ohio River looking toward downtown Pomeroy. The photo shows the large ice chunks from the frozen river piled along the shore in Mason.

