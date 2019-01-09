MCCF opens annual grant round

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund is pleased to announce that it is currently accepting grant applications for projects serving Meigs County.

“The Meigs County Community Fund is excited to open this annual grant round to organizations serving the Meigs County community,” said Jennifer Sheets, president of the Meigs County Community Fund. “The Meigs County Community Fund is here to create opportunities for Meigs County citizens through our annual grant round.”

For this grant round, up to $5,000 in funding is available for projects across five areas – arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. At this time, the Meigs County Community Fund does not accept applications for any event sponsorships or sports-related requests.

Applications will be accepted from now until Feb. 28, 2019. To receive full consideration for funding, grant requests must include a completed application. Applications are available online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs and must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2019, and mailed to PO Box 109, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Grant recipients will be notified by April 15, 2019, and all grantees will be required to submit a final report at the conclusion of the project.

The inaugural grant recipients, awarded in 2018, included Hopewell Health Center, the Meigs High School Counseling Program and the Meigs County Health Department.

Hopewell Health Centers was awarded $1,000 which was to go toward providing a day camp summer program for children with challenges in their lives related toward the opioid epidemic.

The Meigs High School Counseling Program was awarded $3,000 to allow for 50 students from the school to spend two days touring colleges and universities in the region.

The Meigs County Health Department received $4,000 in grant funding to be used for the implementation of the Community Health Improvement Plan.

The Meigs County Community Fund Family of Funds is a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through grants.

If you have any questions regarding this grant opportunity or the Meigs County Community Fund, please contact the Foundation at 740-753-1111 or www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Information provided by The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Members of the Meigs County Community Fund Advisory Board are pictured with grant recipients. Pictured (from left) are Charlene Rutherford, Jennifer Sheets, Paul Reed, Susan Clark, Ian Blache, Amber Johnson, Courtney Midkiff, Michelle Willard, Heather Keesee (Foundation for Appalachian Ohio), Abby Harris, Linda Warner and John Hoback. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_4.10-Megs-Grants20184913524268_ne201919131056683.jpg Members of the Meigs County Community Fund Advisory Board are pictured with grant recipients. Pictured (from left) are Charlene Rutherford, Jennifer Sheets, Paul Reed, Susan Clark, Ian Blache, Amber Johnson, Courtney Midkiff, Michelle Willard, Heather Keesee (Foundation for Appalachian Ohio), Abby Harris, Linda Warner and John Hoback.

Grant applications due Feb. 28