Pomeroy Council hears update on water meters

POMEROY—The Pomeroy Village Council reviewed and discussed updates for several projects Monday night.

Representatives with the C.I. Thornburg Company, which is based out of Huntington, West Virginia, and specializes in water and wastewater products, presented recent findings regarding the water meters throughout the village. They tested roughly 150 water meters and found that around 25 percent of them were inaccurate. However, those results did not include the water meters that were not reading anything.

The meters that the company wants to install are magnetic, so there are no moving pieces that could break off. They also have the capability to transmit the reading through a tower, which can notify the village’s water employees if there is a possible leak. The meter will also report if the pipe was empty or the device was tampered with.

The new meters have a 20 year warranty. The current meters, which are made completely different, were installed in 2010 and many of them are inaccurate or not working. C.I. Thornburg offers a financial plan in which the village will not have to make payments on the meters for one year, allowing them to build up revenue.

In other business, the village will become part of a Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) council of governments in July 2019. Jean Durst, the income tax administrator for Pomeroy, will be the delegate and Ben See, the assistant fiscal officer, will be the alternate.

The council voted to pay more than $156,000 for the 833 Sewer Project.

According to Mayor Don Anderson, the buyer of the old Pomeroy football field and the village are negotiating on parts of the property. Anderson said they are working with Ted Dexter to see if the village can get a piece of property they want.

The next Pomeroy Village Council meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 21.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

