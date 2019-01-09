Meigs residents indicted in Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Several Meigs County residents were recently indicted by grand juries in Mason and Gallia Counties.

In Gallia County, the following were indicted on felony charges:

Curtis L. Lambert, 52, of Middleport, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Terry D. Lambert, 27, of Langsville, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Trenton S. McClintock, 29, of Pomeroy, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

William L. Garnes, 32, of Vinton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

In Mason County, the following were indicted on felony charges:

Adam Dale Boggess, 42, Middleport, Ohio, shoplifting 3rd or subsequent offense, trespassing.

Kyle D. Lemley, 22, Pomeroy, Ohio, malicious assault, conspiracy.

Karrell D. Lemley, 49, Pomeroy, Ohio, malicious assault, conspiracy.

Those charged in Mason County were to be arraigned on Wednesday morning.